Students from the University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station, Radio LaB, are set to get involved in a new podcast exploring the history of local town Ampthill.

Ampthill Past Memories is a brand new oral histories podcast produced by the Radio LaB studios and will soon see students getting involved in the production process to help enhance their learning. Created by the Ampthill & District Preservation Society, the podcast hears from residents of the town who share their unique memories and stories of decades gone by.

You can listen to the existing episodes of the podcast here, with more coming soon.

Speaking about this new project, Terry Lee – Senior Lecturer in Radio & Audio with the School of Arts & Creative Industries and co-ordinator of Radio LaB – said: “Radio LaB is more than just a student-focused radio station. We are proud to support community initiatives such as Ampthill Past Memories. It’s brilliant for our students to have an opportunity to work on different sorts of audio projects too. I’ve been so impressed at what the team has achieved so far with the project.”

The project has been made possible thanks to grants from the Inspiring Volunteers Grant (Central Bedfordshire) and the Ampthill Town Council Community Grant Fund, supplemented by funding from the Preservation Society.

Mariella Cook from Ampthill & District Preservation Society added: “We extend our deep appreciation, not only for the grants from CBC Inspiring Volunteers Fund and Ampthill Town Council Community Fund, but especially to Terry Lee for his ongoing advice and support and, to all those residents who have already completed or helped with interviews and to all those who will do so in the future.”

Ampthill Town Mayor, Cllr Susan Clinch, also commented: “The Ampthill Past Memories project does so much more than recording and preserving recollections about the town - each interview values those memories, and is an affirmative experience for the person sharing them. The project adds a people’s perspective to the wider history of the area. It helps us see our present in a different way and be ready for new changes.