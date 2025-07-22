Questions about cancer screenings answered at shopping centre events in Luton, Bedford and Milton Keynes
The events also featured the presentation of three specially-commissioned live-action information films produced by Reddoor Film & Media Ltd.
Staff from the lung, bowel and breast cancer screening teams were on hand to answer questions and encourage visitors to participate in national screening services.
The aim of the events was to raise awareness of cancer screening programmes, increase attendances at screenings and increase the likelihood of cancers being detected early.
During the Milton Keynes event the lung cancer screening team spoke to visitors to highlight the importance of the early detection of lung cancer.
The Bedford event featured support from social prescribers, healthcare professionals whose job is to connect individuals with non-medical support to address their health and wellbeing needs.
More than 200 visitors spoke to the bowel and breast cancer screening teams at the final event at Luton Point.
Reflecting on the events, Dr Andrew Rochford, the chief medical officer at the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: “This series of events has demonstrated how collaborative outreach can break down barriers and make essential health services more accessible.
“We’re committed to making cancer screening more visible and approachable for everyone in our area.
“Taking to the road to talk to local people in spaces where they’re already comfortable is the right thing to do, so they can get the answers to questions they might have.”
