Queen Elizabeth: Bedford mayor pays tribute to Her Majesty

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson has paid his respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

In a statement, he said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty’s children, grandchildren and all those close to her at this difficult time.

The Queen in Scotland in June

“Her Majesty's passing, without doubt, does mark the end of a very long chapter in the history of our country and for most people, her presence has been one of the few constants throughout their lives.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty served the country with absolute dedication, honour and dignity. From serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two to taking the time to speak to schoolchildren, she never once shied away from public duty.

“Her life will forever be interlinked with that of a period of great change within the UK and although many today would struggle to recognise the world she had been born into, she always seemed to belong very much here today in the present.

“The Queen will be deeply missed within the UK, the Commonwealth and further afield.