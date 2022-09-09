Queen Elizabeth: Bedford Hospital remembers "strong connection" with Her Majesty

Hospital chiefs have paid tribute to the Queen, in particular remembering the time she opened the Cygnet Wing.

In a statement, Cathy Jones, deputy chief executive and Simon Linnett, chair of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are extremely saddened by the news Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

The Queen at Bedford Hospital in 1996 (Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

“Her Majesty had a strong connection with the trust after opening our women’s and children’s unit, Cygnet Wing, at Bedford Hospital in 1996.

“That visit represented such an incredible honour for the trust and offers a perfect example of the Queen’s unwavering support and dedication to public service. We are deeply appreciative.

“During the greatest health emergency in NHS history, Her Majesty’s reassuring messages of strength and support to all NHS staff provided some much-needed comfort as staff worked tirelessly around the clock, treating patients with Covid-19.