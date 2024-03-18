QR code project to provide real-time information for Bedford bus users

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new initiative from the council could transform the way you use the bus.

QR codes have been placed at bus stops across the borough to allow people to quickly access real-time bus information for all operators.

With a scan of the QR code using a smartphone, users will be instantly connected to a dedicated webpage providing real-time details on the next five buses scheduled to arrive at that specific stop.

And if you’re not a fan of text-based info, there’s also the option for users to listen to the real-time updates.

Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport at Bedford Borough Council, said: "We recognise bus services are under pressure and we continue to review the network, this new initiative will improve accessibility to real-time bus information, making it easier for users to access important service information.”