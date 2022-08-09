Put your bins out early if you live in Central Beds

As temperatures start to rise again, Central Beds Council is asking residents to put their bins out early.

In a statement from the council, it said from tomorrow (Wednesday, 10 August), place your bins at the kerbside by 6am on your collection days.

The statement said: “To help our waste crews during the hot weather period, bin collections will start earlier in the morning, during cooler periods.

“Please help our crews by leaving your bins out the night before or by 6am (an hour earlier than normal) on your scheduled collection day.”