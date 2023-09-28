Pupils with special educational needs enjoy chill-out zone at Kempston school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at a Kempston school are enjoying a ‘magical’ new chill-out zone that they helped create.

'Shedspace for your Headspace’ was built in the grounds of Grange Academy to offer a safe environment where students can find relaxation and sensory stimulation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pupils played a key role in designing the cabin, while volunteers from construction and fit-out company Willmott Dixon and its supply chain partners helped make their vision a reality.

Pupils and staff from Willmott Dixon celebrate the opening of the new chill-out zone

Pebbles were painted and the decorated pebbles were used to create a textured, sensory wall in the cabin, allowing the youngsters to leave their own lasting legacy for future generations.

Natalie Sidey, social value manager at Hitchin-based Willmott Dixon, worked with the school to complete the project, as well as in a mentoring capacity.

She said: “The aim was to provide a wellbeing zone for pupils and their input was invaluable in creating a space which is perfectly tailored to their needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Supporting the communities where we work is important for us all at Willmott Dixon. We were delighted to see this project completed and hope that young people will enjoy it for years to come.

Pupils celebrate the opening of their new chill-out zone

“Our thanks also go to the school and our supply chain partners, Pick Everard, TriAgg, KPMG Systems, Aden, William Haley Engineering and EP Electrical and Mechanical Services, who generously dedicated resources and time to this project."

Rachel Timms, headteacher at Grange Academy, said: “Shedspace for your Headspace is a fantastic and much-needed asset for Grange Academy. Over the last term, the project has become a labour of love for Natalie and all the pupils who have contributed their ideas and skills to bring it to life.

“Having access to a calm, inspiring place is essential for the wellbeing of our pupils. Less structured times, like playtimes, can be stressful for some pupils. Shedspace provides the perfect relaxing sanctuary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are immensely grateful to Natalie and her team of volunteers for working so tirelessly to create this magical space, which benefits all of our community.”