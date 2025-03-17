Pumping station submerged by floodwater on Bedford's A421 moves to higher ground

No-one can forget the A421 flooding last September.

The major road was closed for weeks in both directions between the A6 and M1 at Brogborough following torrential rain – said to be a month’s worth in less than 48 hours.

Now work – which will be done overnight until the summer – is under way to relocate the pumping station to higher ground.

Simon Amor, National Highways head of scheme delivery, said: “As part of our review into last year’s flooding on the A421, we investigated ways of minimising weather-related disruption in the future.

Flooding at A421 last September

"Relocating the pumping station to higher ground and the installation of a new pump will help prevent emergency road closures on the A421, benefitting road users and the local community.

“To minimise disruption to road users the works will be carried out on weekday nights, usually between 8pm and 6am. Overnight lane and slip road closures will be in place, and drivers are advised to check their route in advance and allow additional time to complete their journeys.

“Our work is expected to be completed by the summer, and we would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”