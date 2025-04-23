Public loos at Bedford's Mowsbury Park closed after vandals destroy "steel urinals"

The loos at Mowsbury Park (Google)

Residents have been left fuming after the Mowsbury Park toilets were temporarily shut due to vandalism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to some reports on social media, both the men's and women's toilets had been vandalised “destroying the steel urinals.”

People were raging, and as one person said: “What is this mentality? Putting all the citizens to great discomfort and at a cost of hundreds of pounds to the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While another added: “If they are ever caught they should be made to pay the full cost.”

A spokesman for Bedford Borough Council said: “The toilets were subject to vandalism, and this resulted damage to all soap dispensers and toilet roll holders.

“Due to not being able to provide these provisions in a safe and secure option we had to temporary close the facilities whilst awaiting new supplies.

“The new supplies are due in today (Wednesday) or tomorrow and will be fitted immediately, so we hope to have these reopened very soon.

“It is a shame that this unacceptable behaviour has led to the inconvenience for other park users.”