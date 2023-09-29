News you can trust since 1845
Pub in Bedford to close for major six-figure refurbishment - with new jobs being created

The Anchor will be refurbished inside and out
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
The Anchor in BedfordThe Anchor in Bedford
The Anchor in Bedford

More jobs are coming to Bedford as a popular pub closes its doors for a six-figure refurbishment.

The Anchor, on Goldington Road, will close on Monday (October 2) and is set to re-open in late October after getting a facelift inside and out.

Currently a Hungry Horse, the pub will reopen as a Greene King pub, with a new menu along with the new look – and jobs up for grabs.

The pub is also running a competition to find ‘Bedford’s local hero’, who will cut the ribbon on the grand opening night.

To nominate your local hero visit The Anchor’s Facebook page and leave their name and why you think they deserve to be crowned.

Daniel Craig-Smith, new incoming general manager of pub said: “The whole team is so excited for the Anchor to undertake this major refurbishment, and we can’t wait to reopen just in time for Autumn. The revamp will bring a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

The revamp is also creating new jobs, with the pub saying it is “recruiting for a variety of positions”. If you are interested in applying, you can email your CV to [email protected]

Related topics:BedfordFacebookGreene KingAutumn