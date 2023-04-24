Pub in Bedford could be converted to a shop and flats if plans are approved

A consultation on the plans runs until May 19

A “valued community asset” could be lost if plans to convert a Bedford pub to a shop and flats is granted planning permission.

A renewed application to convert the Fox & Hounds on Goldington Road to homes and a shop has quickly generated objections from residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One said: “This pub is a valued community asset that is used, and greatly appreciated, by local residents, students and rugby supporters alike.”

The Fox & Hounds on Goldington Road

The proposed development is to convert the ground floor into retail space with alterations “to allow the shop to function properly”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding that this would require a rear extension to provide an area for storage and other shop activities.

The new homes will be four one-bedroom flats on the first floor of the building, which would require a new entrance.

Plans to convert the pub were refused in July 2021 and March 2022. A subsequent appeal for the first refusal was dismissed in June 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This new application states that the revised proposal addresses the reasons listed for previous refusals.

This includes the applicants’ Marketing History Report, which said “no leasehold offers were attained from public house occupiers or any alternate commercial occupiers.”

It added: “It is clear that it has very little appeal to public house operators which is corroborated by the lack of interest and offers on the property.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicants said this marketing history report addressed the only remaining reason for refusal – “loss of pub not justified sufficiently”.

This is disputed by another objector who claimed the marketing campaign was “at best exaggerated” and was “unlikely to yield any positive interest”.

More information on the application can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 23/00740/FUL.