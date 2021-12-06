£50k fundraising drive to reopen Bedford's Prebend Centre and help homeless over winter

A charity is hoping to raise £50,000 to reopen the Prebend Centre in Bedford.

SMART CJS wants to serve warm meals again and provide a welcoming space for those feeling isolated and alone.

It had suspended fundraising during the pandemic but the charity is hoping, as we approach Christmas, Bedford people will again want to help.

SMART Prebend Centre

Called the SMART Bedford CRIB appeal you could help provide a hot meal for five people by donating a tenner or hot showers and freshly laundered towels for a week by giving £30.

A spokesman for the charity in Prebend Street said: "Many will know that we had to close the Prebend Centre in March 2020 due to Government regulations as it was impossible to create a compliant space with social distancing and one-way traffic in and out. With restrictions lifted and refurbishment carried out, our aim is to start to safely use the building again.