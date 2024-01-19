£419k National Lottery funding awarded to The Bedford MS Therapy Centre

The charity h as been providing life enhancing services for more than 40 years

A Bedford charity dedicated to providing life-enhancing therapies and services to people with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been awarded a £419k grant.

The Bedford MS Therapy Centre has been awarded the cash over five years by the National Lottery Community Fund, one of UK’s largest funding bodies, committed to supporting impactful initiatives.

The charity, which has been providing life enhancing services for over 40 years, was founded to improve the quality of life of people with MS. The timing of this grant is particularly critical, coinciding with the charity’s pilot programme for the Parkinson’s community, which may potentially expand to include communities with other conditions.

Neurological conditions, often lifelong, debilitating and incurable, present a wide range of symptoms such as fatigue, reduced mobility, poor balance and bladder problems.

This generous grant is a significant boost for the charity. It will be used to provide therapies like neuro-physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, gym sessions, and activities like Pilates and Tai Chi, leading the way to healthy, active, and independent lives.

Expressing gratitude for the grant, Kay Taylor, Chair of Trustees, stated, "This grant will be transformational for our charity, enabling us to deliver more therapies to more people. We are very grateful to the National Lottery for this opportunity to make an even greater difference in the community."

Carl, member and service user, added, “I’ve been using the charity’s services for over 10 years. It’s the only place locally where I can access the therapies that I need to help me manage my MS and get support from therapists who understand the condition. I’m sure that I’m in a better position now, thanks to being part of the community enjoying all the benefits it provides.”

The Bedford MS Therapy Centre extends its gratitude to the National Lottery Community Fund and all lottery players for empowering them to continue providing vital services to the local community. National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year the Fund was able to benefit communities with over half a billion pounds of life-changing funding.

While this is a significant award for the charity, it needs to secure the remaining 80% of funding needed to sustain and expand its services. The award has inspired them to intensify efforts to raise the remaining funds.

For further details of the Bedford MS Therapy Centre, visit www.mscentrebedsandnorthants.com or email [email protected]