£2 bus fare scheme extended to end of June across Bedford borough

People encouraged to swap car for bus and ‘get around for £2’

By News Team
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

A scheme to provide affordable bus travel with fares capped at £2, has been extended until the end of June.

The Department for Transport led scheme, which encourages people to ‘get around for £2’, sees adult single fares capped at £2 and return fares capped at £4.

In Bedford borough, operators who have signed up for the scheme include Stagecoach and University bus (Uno).

People are being encourage to take advantage of the £2 bus fare cap which has been extendedPeople are being encourage to take advantage of the £2 bus fare cap which has been extended
A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson, said: “We hope that these discounted fares will help residents reduce their costs as they use buses to get to school, to work and to visit our town and city centres.

“Swapping car journeys for bus trips will also help to reduce the number of cars reducing congestion, cutting emissions and improving the environment.

“With these discounted fares we encourage residents to give it a go and get around for £2 this spring.”

More information about the scheme is available on the government website.

