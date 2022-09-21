(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, Bedford’s mayor has announced £1million of grants to help insulate homes – helping to keep them warmer and save money on energy bills.

The Sustainable Warmth grant scheme is designed to fund energy-efficiency upgrades to residents who are most likely to be impacted by the high cost of rising bills and the cost of living crisis.

It comes as new figures revealed Bedford workers have seen their ‘real terms’ pay decrease, with wage rises not keeping pace with soaring inflation.

Improvements delivered through the scheme will help residents to reduce their energy usage and spend less on their bills.

The grant may be able to cover a range of energy-saving home improvements, including insulation and ventilation upgrades, heating system controls and upgrades, and the installation of Solar PV panels and energy efficient lighting.

For homes connected to the gas grid, the grant is up to £10,000 – and it ranges between £10,000 and £25,000 for homes not connected to the gas grid. The exact amount is dependent on the current energy performance of the home and the fuel source that currently heats it.

The scheme aims to target those currently most in need of support. Bedford Borough residents who have an annual household income under £30,000, under £20,000 after rent or mortgage costs, or whose household is on means-tested benefits, are more likely to qualify for the scheme.

The number of children in a household, and whether someone has recently lost income, will also be considered.

Dave Hodgson, Elected Mayor of Bedford Borough, said: “We’ve seen through previous projects that Bedford Borough residents have an appetite for retrofit schemes that help make their homes more energy efficient. That is why we’re delighted to be bringing the Sustainable Warmth scheme to people in Bedford Borough.

“Many residents are facing huge costs this winter that may force some people into making difficult decisions. This scheme will give our most vulnerable residents the opportunity to stay warm and save money over the coming months.”

The scheme is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and is open to private tenants, private landlords and homeowners.