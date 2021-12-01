£1.5million makeover for Wyboston Lakes Resort will include rebrand of brasserie and bar and three new event spaces

The Waterfront Hotel, Spa & Golf is getting a facelift

By Laura Hutchinson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 9:13 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 9:14 am
Wyboston Lakes resort

A £1.5m makeover of The Waterfront Hotel, Spa & Golf at Wyboston Lakes Resort has begun.

The project includes a renovation and rebrand of the brasserie and bar, and a major refurbishment of the hotel’s reception area, event spaces, Y Spa Bistro and outdoor terrace.

And three new event spaces will also be created within the four-star hotel - with a new co-working area under the resort's serviced offices brand Landing Pad will also be added.

This renovation follows the completion of a £5m transformation of The Willows Training Centre and The Woodlands Event Centre in the last few years.

The 380-acre resort also comprises an 18-hole golf course, picturesque water sports lakes, a nature reserve, serviced offices, business units, and land for future enterprise.

Managing Director Steve Jones said: “We feel very fortunate to be able to carry out this work after such a challenging 18 months.

"However, the transformation of our hotel will strengthen our quality of product and keep our customers wanting to spend time with us in the future.”

Wyboston Lakes ResortGolfSteve Jones