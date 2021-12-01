£1.5million makeover for Wyboston Lakes Resort will include rebrand of brasserie and bar and three new event spaces
The Waterfront Hotel, Spa & Golf is getting a facelift
A £1.5m makeover of The Waterfront Hotel, Spa & Golf at Wyboston Lakes Resort has begun.
The project includes a renovation and rebrand of the brasserie and bar, and a major refurbishment of the hotel’s reception area, event spaces, Y Spa Bistro and outdoor terrace.
And three new event spaces will also be created within the four-star hotel - with a new co-working area under the resort's serviced offices brand Landing Pad will also be added.
This renovation follows the completion of a £5m transformation of The Willows Training Centre and The Woodlands Event Centre in the last few years.
The 380-acre resort also comprises an 18-hole golf course, picturesque water sports lakes, a nature reserve, serviced offices, business units, and land for future enterprise.
Managing Director Steve Jones said: “We feel very fortunate to be able to carry out this work after such a challenging 18 months.
"However, the transformation of our hotel will strengthen our quality of product and keep our customers wanting to spend time with us in the future.”