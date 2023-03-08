Emmaus Village Carlton gets donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton has received a £1.5k cash boost to help support its work.

The charity, near Bedford, was given the donation by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which is building in Wixams.

The cash will help Emmaus continue its work supporting up to 42 people who have experienced homelessness by giving them a home and meaningful work in its social enterprise of three shops and bistro. It aims to give people an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem and help rebuild their lives.

Emmaus Village Carlton staff receiving cheque from Arthur Meadowcroft from Barratt Homes (bottom right)

Dean Bourke, Trustee at Emmaus Village Carlton, said: “We were delighted and felt extremely grateful for this generous donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. We rely entirely on the generosity of others to continue our vital work ending homelessness for vulnerable people, so this donation means so much to so many.

“Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ community fund scheme is a wonderful initiative which makes such a big impact on charities, especially during these tougher times for people financially. The money we have received will be used for much needed maintenance work to our community buildings.

“We would like to offer Barratt and David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you. The whole community here at Emmaus Village Carlton will benefit from this generous donation which will enable us to continue supporting people affected by homelessness.”