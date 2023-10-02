News you can trust since 1845
£150,000 of illegal cigarettes seized in Bedford as part of crackdown on illegal tobacco trade

Illegal tobacco was concealed in sophisticated hidden compartments within the shops
By Olga Norford
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Illegal cigarettes with a street value of £150,000 have been seized by Trading Standards officers from a number of shops in Bedford.

Specially trained tobacco detection dogs alongside licensing officers from Bedfordshire Police and Bedford Borough Council’s Licensing Compliance Team took part in the operation.

The most recents raids took place on Wednesday (September 27) when seizures were made from two businesses in Queens Park, where nearly 20,000 cigarettes were concealed in sophisticated hidden compartments within the shops.

Some of the 23,000 illegal cigarettes seizedSome of the 23,000 illegal cigarettes seized
In addition to having goods confiscated the rogue retailers face further enforcement action that could include prosecution, applications for the removal of their premises licences allowing them to sell alcohol, and referrals to HM Revenue & Customs who can issue fines of up to £10,000.

The action took place between June and September this year and executed under Operation CeCe, a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HM Revenue & Customs, aimed at curbing the illegal tobacco trade.

The names of the businesses cannot be shared until formal action, such as a prosecution or licensing hearing, has been successful.

Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law.

“Having removed 27 million illegal cigarettes, 7,500kg of hand-rolling tobacco, and almost 175kg of shisha products from sale, the National Trading Standards initiative, in partnership with HM Revenue & Customs, continues to successfully disrupt this illicit trade."

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Regulatory Services and Housing, added: "I commend the efforts of our Trading Standards Officers and the collaborative work with law enforcement agencies.

"Our community deserves to be free from the negative impacts of illegal activities, and this operation signifies our dedication to achieving that. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents."

Bedford Borough Council is urging people to assist in its fight against illegal tobacco. If you have any information regarding the sale of illegal tobacco in Bedford Borough, report it to the Citizens Advice Bureau at 0808 223 1133 or via email at [email protected]