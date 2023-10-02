Illegal tobacco was concealed in sophisticated hidden compartments within the shops

Illegal cigarettes with a street value of £150,000 have been seized by Trading Standards officers from a number of shops in Bedford.

Specially trained tobacco detection dogs alongside licensing officers from Bedfordshire Police and Bedford Borough Council’s Licensing Compliance Team took part in the operation.

The most recents raids took place on Wednesday (September 27) when seizures were made from two businesses in Queens Park, where nearly 20,000 cigarettes were concealed in sophisticated hidden compartments within the shops.

Some of the 23,000 illegal cigarettes seized

In addition to having goods confiscated the rogue retailers face further enforcement action that could include prosecution, applications for the removal of their premises licences allowing them to sell alcohol, and referrals to HM Revenue & Customs who can issue fines of up to £10,000.

The action took place between June and September this year and executed under Operation CeCe, a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HM Revenue & Customs, aimed at curbing the illegal tobacco trade.

The names of the businesses cannot be shared until formal action, such as a prosecution or licensing hearing, has been successful.

Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law.

“Having removed 27 million illegal cigarettes, 7,500kg of hand-rolling tobacco, and almost 175kg of shisha products from sale, the National Trading Standards initiative, in partnership with HM Revenue & Customs, continues to successfully disrupt this illicit trade."

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Regulatory Services and Housing, added: "I commend the efforts of our Trading Standards Officers and the collaborative work with law enforcement agencies.

"Our community deserves to be free from the negative impacts of illegal activities, and this operation signifies our dedication to achieving that. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents."

