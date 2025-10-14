Community grant funding worth £150,000 is set to benefit facilities and green spaces across Central Bedfordshire, including several projects near Bedford.

Among the beneficiaries are Campton and Chicksands Parish Council, who have received £12,878.39 to purchase 2.2 acres of land, which will be used to create a community wildlife area featuring trees, benches and open green space.

Meanwhile, the Bloomin Well community interest company has received £8,500 in funding for an accessible wildlife and flower memory garden, as well as the installation of solar panels at Clophill Community Gardens.

Flitwick Scout Group has received £6,200 towards the replacement of the floor of the Scout Hall, while Ampthill Baptist Church has received £22,443.61 towards structural repairs to the church wall.

All of these projects have received money from Rural Economic Prosperity Funding.

Meanwhile Maulden Parish Council has been awarded £5,944 towards secure storage facilities for Maulden’s community emergency response team, with this project receiving money from UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience planning at Central Bedfordshire Council, and chair of the Local Partnership Group Tracey Wye said: “We are delighted that we have been able to offer these grants to such a wide range of community projects for which funding is vital and makes such a difference.

“We received an impressive 37 applications, each reflecting the dedication and commitment of our local organisations.

“Following a thorough assessment process, 12 projects were selected to share the £150,000 budget allocated for 2025.

“We greatly appreciate the effort behind every bid, but funding is limited. The successful projects stood out for their potential to deliver meaningful benefits and are expected to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our communities.”

