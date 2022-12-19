£1,400 donation from housebuilder helps fund Wixams' winter wonderland

A £1,400 donation helped Wixams get in to festive spirit at the annual Winter Wonderland event.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes sponsored the event, with the donation helping event organisers to purchase a marquee and a Christmas tree, as well as gifts for Santa’s grotto.

The event also included funfair rides, dancers, singers, craft and food stalls, children’s entertainment and a light switch on.

Santa's grotto at Wixams Winter Wonderland

This is now the fifth year in a row the developer, which is building in Wixams at Willow Grove, has supported the annual Christmas event.

Nathan Sutters, a member of the Wixams Community Committee, said: “The Wixams community is really special. As the area is made up of new build homes, everyone wants to get to know each other. We’re really pleased we managed to put on an exciting event, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to have continued our support of the Wixams Winter Wonderland this year. We know this is something our residents at Willow Grove love, so we’re happy the event was a success.

“We’re extremely proud of the community at Willow Grove and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

To find out more about Barratt Homes at Willow Grove or David Wilson Homes at Willow Grove, please visit the websites.