£100 support grant extended to include Bedford people with disability or chronic illness

Bedford people facing extra energy costs because of a disability or chronic illness can now get help from the council.

Bedford Borough Council has extended the Household Support Grant criteria – meaning eligible people could claim £100 additional support.

The cash will help people facing extra challenges due to rising costs for the services they need to manage their conditions – such as equipment, aids or adaptations associated with their disability.

You could be eligible for £100 of support from the council

Councillor Michael Headley, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “We’ve extended the Household Support Grant because we want to make sure we’re providing vital support to residents who need it the most.

“We are all facing a significant cost-of-living increase and those who require essential medical equipment or devices are all the more impacted by increased energy costs.”

