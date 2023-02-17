News you can trust since 1845
£100 support grant extended to include Bedford people with disability or chronic illness

The grant helps people facing additional energy costs

By Laura Hutchinson
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 4:09pm

Bedford people facing extra energy costs because of a disability or chronic illness can now get help from the council.

Bedford Borough Council has extended the Household Support Grant criteria – meaning eligible people could claim £100 additional support.

The cash will help people facing extra challenges due to rising costs for the services they need to manage their conditions – such as equipment, aids or adaptations associated with their disability.

You could be eligible for £100 of support from the council
Councillor Michael Headley, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “We’ve extended the Household Support Grant because we want to make sure we’re providing vital support to residents who need it the most.

“We are all facing a significant cost-of-living increase and those who require essential medical equipment or devices are all the more impacted by increased energy costs.”

You can find out more about the grant and make an application online here.

