Property developers ordered to pay £15k over planning violations on Bedford outskirts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Magistrates’ Court imposed the maximum possible fine of £2,500 per offence plus a victim surcharge of £2,000. Bedford Borough Council was also awarded its full costs of £5,581, bringing the total financial penalties to £15,081.
These violations are in relation to Mulberry’s developments development in Roxton, and the company failed to comply with the requirements of a Breach of Condition Notice.
The council gave the company the notice after repeated failures to comply with the stipulated planning conditions at the School Lane site.
Jon Shortland, chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, said: "Bedford Borough Council is committed to ensuring that development within our area proceeds in accordance with the rules and regulations that protect our community and environment. We will continue to take enforcement action where necessary to uphold these standards."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.