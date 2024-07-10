Property developers ordered to pay £15k over planning violations on Bedford outskirts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mulberry Property Developments Ltd has been found guilty of THREE offences relating to its School Lane development in Roxton.

Luton Magistrates’ Court imposed the maximum possible fine of £2,500 per offence plus a victim surcharge of £2,000. Bedford Borough Council was also awarded its full costs of £5,581, bringing the total financial penalties to £15,081.

These violations are in relation to Mulberry’s developments development in Roxton, and the company failed to comply with the requirements of a Breach of Condition Notice.

The council gave the company the notice after repeated failures to comply with the stipulated planning conditions at the School Lane site.

The Mulberry Property Development at School Lane, Roxton