Problem property in Bedford's Bushmead Avenue given closure order

Anti-social resident will be rehoused at a “more suitable location”

By Clare Turner
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 4:34pm

A three-month closure order was granted for a problem property this morning (Wednesday).

There had been numerous reports of anti-social behaviour at Russell Court, in Bushmead Avenue.

A post on social media by police said: “This will give the other residents peace of mind knowing that the location will be locked and secured and that the resident causing the issues will be rehoused at a more suitable location.”

The three-month closure order (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)