Problem property in Bedford's Bushmead Avenue given closure order
Anti-social resident will be rehoused at a “more suitable location”
A three-month closure order was granted for a problem property this morning (Wednesday).
There had been numerous reports of anti-social behaviour at Russell Court, in Bushmead Avenue.
A post on social media by police said: “This will give the other residents peace of mind knowing that the location will be locked and secured and that the resident causing the issues will be rehoused at a more suitable location.”