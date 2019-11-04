Probe launched into cause of huge fire at Twinwoods Business Park in Bedford

An investigation is under way after a huge blaze engulfed a polystyrene factory in Bedford on Friday.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to Twinwoods Business Park at 12.35pm after reports of a major fire, which then spread to three buildings.

At the height of the fire there were more than 60 firefighters working to contain the fire.

And crews continued to battle small pockets of fire yesterday.

Fortunately no-one was injured in the incident.

Area commander Andy Peckham, speaking on Friday, said: “Our firefighters have worked incredibly hard to contain the fire so I would like to say a big thank you to them, as well as our neighbouring fire services who sent resource to assist us.

Credit: Beds Fire and Rescue

“A full fire investigation will be launched once the fire has been fully extinguished.”

Police have closed a number of roads in the area, including the A6 at Milton Ernest.

Eyewitnesses spotted 100ft flames from more than five miles away in Stevington.

One said: "We can see small explosions and it seemed it looked like was spreading.”