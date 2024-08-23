Probe into Bedford prisoner's suicide says "degrading" cell was "not fit for human habitation"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Prison has come under fire following the death of a prisoner.

The prison and probations ombudsman has been highly critical of the circumstances leading up to the suicide of Ryan Nash. The 25-year-old – who had a history of mental health issues, paranoia and thoughts of self-harm – was found hanged in his cell on April 30, 2020.

An extensive action plan was put in place following the death which has only just been made public following the inquest earlier this month.

But Sue McAllister, prisons and probation ombudsman, said: “I am appalled by the unacceptable and inhumane cell conditions that Mr Nash was held in for a period of five days after he damaged his cell.”

In the month leading up to his death, Mr Nash had vandalised his cell and set fire to another one he had been transferred to. There, he remained for five days with no furniture or sanitation and, for some days, no mattress.

He was transferred to another wing with a furnished cell, where he settled, but caught Covid and was put in isolation. During the month of his death, Mr Nash was transferred again back to the cell he had previously set fire to.

According to the report, his mental state gradually deteriorated on the night of his death. He threatened to kill himself if he didn’t get any vapes, to which the staff told Mr Nash “to do what he had to do”.

Other prisoners alleged that staff behaved inappropriately outside Mr Nash’s cell that evening. Ms McAllister said: “We consider that these serious allegations require further investigation.”

To make matters worse, during the investigation, the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) contacted the ombudsman to raise their concerns about broken observation panels on cell doors at Bedford that had not been replaced.

This caused problems with staff carrying out checks on prisoners. Ms McAllister said: “They told us that on June 7, there were 19 cells with broken observation panels on A Wing, which had risen to 22 panels on July 22. Over a month later, the cell which Mr Nash had occupied still had a broken observation panel.”

In the May during an internal investigation, a prison support worker was suspended after admitting she didn’t check on Mr Nash. The investigation concluded she failed to conduct an adequate roll check of other prisoners too and that she should face formal disciplinary proceedings. She resigned in the June.

Ms McAllister added: “I am also concerned that a full roll check was not completed as required, and that this may have been affected by the level of broken cell observation panels at the prison.”

> When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.