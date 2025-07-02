Prince, Freddie, Marilyn and George roll into Ampthill for free exhibition
Artist and carpenter Anthony Warrender – otherwise known as WOZA – is bringing his first solo exhibition to Ampthill in August.
A Bedfordshire-based craftsman by trade, Anthony brings the same precision and creativity from his work as a carpenter to the canvas.
His bold, pop art-inspired portraits celebrate icons of music, film and celebrity culture.
This one-day free exhibition offers you a chance to view and buy both original artworks (from £150) and prints (from £20-£40).
Anthony said: “It’s about making people smile. Whether it’s the colour, the subject, or the humour – my art is about joy, and it’s been an incredibly personal and therapeutic journey getting to this point.”
The free one-day exhibition is at Find Gallery, in Vintage Ampthill Courtyard, Bedford Street, Ampthill, on Friday, 2nd August 2 between 9am and 4pm.
