Primark changing rooms are now open to Bedford customers

Let's face it, when lockdown restrictions forced retailers to close fitting rooms up and down the country, shopping for clothes wasn't half as much fun.

Yes, shops reopened in April - and in Bedford alone, keen customers queued up to get into Primark as soon as restrictions were eased - but the fittings rooms were still firmly shut, meaning you had to take clothes home and have the faff of returning them if they didn't quite fit.

But now - for those hoping to get their proper Primarni fix, the popular budget store in Midland Road has now reopened its fitting rooms, so you can try on clothes to your heart's content.

Bedford Primark, when it first reopened back in April

A trial at the start of July featured changing facilities open back up in a handful of stores to test safety measures.

And now the retailer has confirmed its fitting rooms, toilets and seating areas have now reopened across all of its stores and it will continue its enhanced clearing programme and keep safety measures in place.

In a statement, Primark said: “On entering the store, customers have the opportunity to use the hand sanitiser that is provided at the store entrance.

“We hope that our customers and colleagues will continue to think of others and wear a face covering when in store.