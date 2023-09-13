Watch more videos on Shots!

A woman from Bedford who has spent most of her life fundraising in memory of her little sister has been shortlisted for a Pride of Britain award.

Lucy Tubott’s sister Fleur died, just months before her third birthday after she was diagnosed with progeria – a rare genetic condition which causes a child to age rapidly. Fleur and her family spent time at Keech Hospice in Luton after getting the diagnosis, when she was the youngest person in the world known to have the condition.

Now, 20 years on, Lucy has been recognised for her tireless charity work after raising more than £50,000 for the hospice. The 27-year-old said: “Keech Hospice Care gave my parents respite and enabled my parents to spend time with me. It was the most loving place in a weird way - it's so bright and it's so lovely and warm. All I have there are special, happy memories.”

Lucy holding a picture of her and her sister, Fleur. Picture: Lucy Tubott

Last October, Lucy planned an event to mark what would have been Fleur’s 21st birthday. She said: "I wanted to celebrate what an amazing little girl she was. It was meant to be small, but that escalated into a 300-person charity ball.”

After totting up the donations, Lucy had raised over £51,000 for Keech Hospice Care. She said: “It was really emotional, feeling all the love in the room. Keech did so much for my sister and my family, it was phenomenal.”

But when te chartered accountant got a text telling her she was shortlisted for the award, she thought it was a scam. She said: “I was like this can't be real. I'm shocked, even now, I’m so in shock. I'm so grateful that people are able to see my special little sister and see how great she was.”

