Popular spa near Milton Keynes and Bedford shortlisted for national award now it is over to you

The Aqua Sana Woburn Forest has been nominated for the ‘Best Day Spa’ award in the Good Spa Awards 2019.

Nestled deep in the Bedfordshire countryside near Milton Keynes, Aqua Sana Woburn Forest takes its inspiration from nature and combines approaches and techniques from leading European spas.

It comprises six spas in one beautifully designed space, including The Fire and Ice Spa, The Blossom Spa, The Herbal Spa, The Sensory Spa, The Salt Spa and The Mineral and Gemstone Spa.

Each of these contain a selection of unique spa experiences, positioned perfectly to help guests relax and unwind.

Spa guests can visit this one-of-a-kind spa for the day, an evening, an overnight Luxury Spa Break or a three-hour session if on a Center Parcs break.

A Spa Day at Aqua Sana Woburn Forest includes access to six different spa zones, the Japanese Zen Garden and the Heated Outdoor Spa Pool, where guests can relax under the tranquillity of the sky.

This is the 10th year of the prestigious Good Spa Awards, which evaluates businesses from across the UK.

The awards are voted for by the public from October 1-31 and the winners will be announced on November 11.

To vote for Aqua Sana Sherwood Forest, visit the awards website.