Regulars of The Woolpack pub in Wilstead will be raising a toast after learning that their favourite local will NOT be closing.

The management team at The Woolpack had announced they would be closing in the next few weeks – but have received so much support from the community that they decided to re-think their plans.

They have now announced the pub will remain open, but to serve drinks only. The restaurant will still be closing as planned but a takeaway service will resume on November 4.

The announcement on social media stated: “Following our recent post announcing that we would be closing in the next few weeks, we have tried to find a way that The Woolpack can stay open.

"The support we received from that post has been unbelievably touching and overwhelming, and it has been so clear that so many people are so fond of our lovely pub.

"Since the announcement we have had meetings and lots of conversations with people, and have managed to come to the conclusion that we can STAY OPEN but for drinks only.

"Unfortunately our restaurant will still be closing, but the bar will remain open for the foreseeable.

“We cannot thank you enough for the support over the last few days, and we look forward to seeing you soon for a few drinks in the bar.

“The Woolpack Team.”

Response to the FB post was huge with 350 likes and more than 90 comments from people who were delighted to hear the pub was staying open but stating they would miss ‘ the Sunday roasts’.

When asked how she feels that that pub will stay open, landlady Janice Benedickter said: “Thank God.”

> Deeds trace the history of the Woolpack pub building from the early 18th century. This may be the same building as the current Woolpack, or it may be an older building on the same site.