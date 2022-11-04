Poppy Shop returns to Bedford for Remembrance
Mayor urges public to show their support
By Clare Turner
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 1:42pm
Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson has thrown his weight behind this year’s Poppy Appeal
He’s urged residents to pop into Bedford’s Poppy Shop in The Arcade.
He said: “We’re lucky to have our Poppy Shop, where the public have direct access to poppies, crosses, wreaths and other tokens of remembrance of the fallen.”
Most Popular
The shop is open from 10am to 4pm every day to Saturday, November 13, apart from this Sunday when it will be open 1-4pm.