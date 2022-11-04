News you can trust since 1845

Poppy Shop returns to Bedford for Remembrance

Mayor urges public to show their support

By Clare Turner
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 1:42pm

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson has thrown his weight behind this year’s Poppy Appeal

He’s urged residents to pop into Bedford’s Poppy Shop in The Arcade.

He said: “We’re lucky to have our Poppy Shop, where the public have direct access to poppies, crosses, wreaths and other tokens of remembrance of the fallen.”

Bedford’s Poppy Shop

The shop is open from 10am to 4pm every day to Saturday, November 13, apart from this Sunday when it will be open 1-4pm.

