Pop-up museums in Bedford and Milton Keynes showcased some of the archaeological artefacts found along the East West Rail route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 300 people attended the free events, held at the Queens Park Community Centre in Bedford and Fishermead Trinity Centre in Milton Keynes.

They were hosted by the Museum of London Archaeology and gave guests the opportunity to handle objects dating back more than 2,000 years, including pottery, coins, brooches and jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families were able to have a go at ancient crafts including basket weaving and designing a plant pot inspired by ancient practices.

Members of the public enjoy looking at the items on display during the Milton Keynes event

There was also a mystery object for visitors to try and identify – a pastry jigger dating back to the 18th century, which is used to make a decorative edge when cutting pastry.

The artefacts on display came from excavations across the region, and are typical of the objects expected to be found when archaeological investigations start on the new line, which is set to connect Oxford and Cambridge, via Bedford and Milton Keynes.

Among the attendees were Rosena Hunter from Bedford who said: “The experts were so knowledgeable and interesting to talk to and together with so many different finds on show it made for a fascinating event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celleste Bryant from Milton Keynes added: “It’s been really fascinating to find out what has been found locally and what could possibly be found once the East West Rail surveys begin.

Clay artefacts were among the items on display at the Bedford event

“It’s great to see so many artefacts from different eras – it gives a fantastic insight into what life was like in years gone by.”

Strategic archaeological adviser at EWR Co added: “We really enjoyed holding these events for the local community and helping people of all ages find out more about the fascinating history beneath their feet and learn about the archaeology process.

“We can expect to find more exciting discoveries when archaeological investigations start on East West Rail which we plan to share with the public in future.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.