Poorly insulated homes in Bedford paying £23 million more in heating bills

Families in Bedford are paying over £23 million more a year for their energy bills because they are living in poorly insulated homes, according to research by the Liberal Democrats.

And the group is demanding the Government urgently invest in fixing leaky homes in the area and cut people’s energy bills in the long term.

The analysis shows 34,107 households in Bedford have received poor energy efficiency ratings, making up 50% of the homes in the area.

Families in Bedford are paying over £23 million more a year for their energy bills

The figures show those living in homes in Bands D to G pay an average of £687 more a year on energy bills than those with a Band C rating.

Meanwhile, those on the lowest energy efficiency ratings can pay nearly £1,000 more a year. It means in total, families living in draughty homes in Bedford are estimated to be shelling out £23,452,655 a year.

Energy prices have been soaring for some time – firstly due to the pandemic and now, due to the war in Ukraine and Putin’s dominance over EU energy supplies.

The price cap has been raised to £1,971 and another increase is expected later this year.

The Government has so far offered a one-off £200 discount on bills from October, while will have to be paid back over five years.