Police are treating a house fire in Bedford as a possible arson.

Fire crews and police were called to a property in Cromwell Road on Saturday (May 7) at around 2.30am.

Crews used two hose reels and two jets to tackle the fire in the ground floor living room before handing over the incident to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call police 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/25742/22