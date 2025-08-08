Police want to speak to this man who may have filmed fight in Bedford town centre
Police have issued CCTV images of a man who may have filmed an altercation in Bedford town centre.
The incident took place on the corner of Midland Road and Costin Street shortly after 2.50pm on July 9.
Bedford Community Policing Team are appealing for the man or any other potential witnesses to get in touch.
Their FB post states: “Can you help us locate the person in the images shown. We believe he may have witnessed and filmed an incident in Bedford town centre last month (July).
“We are asking the gentleman and any other witnesses, or who has information about the incident, to contact us via 101 quoting reference 294 of 9 July.”