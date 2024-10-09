Police urge SUV drivers to be vigilant after spate of crimes including one in Marston Moretaine
It’s believed Land Rovers, Range Rovers, Toyota Hiluxs, Rav 4s and Jaguars are being targeted and stolen for export. More than 20 have been taken in the past three weeks, often after break-ins.
In some cases officers believe vehicles have been followed by the thieves to see where they are kept overnight.
Now owners are being warned to take extra precautions particularly around where they keep the keys to their cars and to report any behaviour that seems suspicious.
The thefts have happened all over the county – namely Marston Moretaine, Ampthill, Luton, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Toddington.
Any extra security such as steering locks or immobilisers may help deter thieves, along with lockable covers for diagnostic ports on newer models – if you see anything suspicious, cal police on 101 or report it online
Detective Sergeant Greg Davenport, of Bedfordshire Police’s Intelligence Bureau, said: “In a number of these cases thieves have broken into homes late at night. They will search for keys on shelves and in pockets and bags and then steal the cars.
“In one case, we believe a vehicle was followed by an e-scooter to identify the location where it was kept. But we would also ask owners to be aware of things like people knocking at the door or asking questions.
“Our advice is that, if you own a vehicle like this, make sure your car keys are concealed when you get home, ideally in a Faraday case which blocks the keys’ signal preventing keyless thefts by criminals using electronic devices.”