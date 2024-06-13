Police treating rubbish bin fire in Kempston as arson appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after bins in Kempston were set alight early yesterday morning (June 12).

A spokesperson for Beds Fire & Rescue said a crew from Kempston was called at 4.40am on Wednesday after reports of a fire in waste bins in Hillgrounds Road, Kempston.

A second blaze, just over an hour later at 5.51am in waste rubbish in Ampthill Road, Kempston, is also believed to have been started deliberately but is not being treated as arson.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fires.

