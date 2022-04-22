Police step up patrols in Bedford's Queen’s Crescent area after man seen "acting suspiciously"

Officers are stepping up patrols in the Queen’s Crescent area of Bedford following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

Yesterday (Thursday) morning, police were told about the man in Fairholme, Furzefield and Leaseway.

A force spokesman said: “We were contacted yesterday morning (Thursday) by a member of the public who had noticed a man acting suspiciously and knocking on neighbours’ doors in the Queen’s Crescent area of Bedford.

Did you see a man acting suspiciously?

“Following the report, our community policing officers undertook patrols in the surrounding area.