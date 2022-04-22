Police step up patrols in Bedford's Queen’s Crescent area after man seen "acting suspiciously"

Officers are stepping up patrols in the Queen’s Crescent area of Bedford following reports of a man acting suspiciously.
Yesterday (Thursday) morning, police were told about the man in Fairholme, Furzefield and Leaseway.
A force spokesman said: “We were contacted yesterday morning (Thursday) by a member of the public who had noticed a man acting suspiciously and knocking on neighbours’ doors in the Queen’s Crescent area of Bedford.
“Following the report, our community policing officers undertook patrols in the surrounding area.
“Anyone who witnessed this happening or has a description of the man involved – or similar activity - is asked to report it via www.beds.police.uk or by calling 101.”