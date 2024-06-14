Police slap closure order on problem properties in Bedford town centre

Drugs and anti-social behaviour have forced the closure of this property in Bedford town centre

Houses that were a hub for drugs and anti-social behaviour have been the subject of a closure order following complaints from neighbours.

This means that nobody can enter the premises for the next three months, and if they do they could be arrested and prosecuted.

The properties located in Bedford town centre had prompted repeated complaints of anti-social behaviour, drug use and other criminal activities involving visitors to the address.

The Bedford Community Policing Team say they “attended several problem addresses in Bedford Town Centre and conducted evictions at the locations”.

They added: “These addresses have been a cause of great concern for residents due to anti-social behaviour, drug related activity, violence, and other incidents.

“We have worked closely with the council, providing them with evidence around the activity taking place which as allowed this positive action to happen today.

“We want the residents of our community to feel safe and have a good quality of life and will not tolerate the criminality and ASB being caused by a number of tenants and their associates in these addresses.

“The consequences of persistent anti social behaviour and drug use can lead to a closure order on a property. In this case the location has been closed for a period of three months giving the neighbours some well needed respite and forcing the occupant to find other long term accommodation.”