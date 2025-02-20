Police seal off part of Bedford Park after body found
Officers are currently at the scene and appealing for anyone who has information to come forward.
A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “There is currently a police presence in Bedford Park after the discovery of a body just after 2.30pm today (February 20).
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via the online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting reference 208 of 20 February.”
No further details have been released at this stage.
The incident is ongoing so we will be publishing more information on this story as we get it.