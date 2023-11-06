He hasn’t been seen since September

Have you seen Ahmad?

Bedfordshire Police are renewing their appeal for your help to find Ahmad.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Great Denham on Tuesday, September 26 and is described as having short black hair and a moustache, and was wearing a black hoodie with white decals, black track trousers and black and white trainers.

We believe he may be in the Liverpool area.