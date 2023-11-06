Police renew appeal for teen missing from Bedford
He hasn’t been seen since September
Bedfordshire Police are renewing their appeal for your help to find Ahmad.
The 16-year-old was last seen in Great Denham on Tuesday, September 26 and is described as having short black hair and a moustache, and was wearing a black hoodie with white decals, black track trousers and black and white trainers.
We believe he may be in the Liverpool area.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or report it online and quote MPC/1779/23.