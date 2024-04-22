Police release picture of two teenagers missing from Bedford
Have you seen them?
Bedfordshire Police need your help to find missing 15-year-old Aiden and 14 year-old Dara from Bedford.
Aiden is described as around 5ft 9in, of medium build and with long hair. He was last seen wearing black combat trousers, a black hoodie, black rain mac, brown Nike trainers and a blue and green baseball cap. He was also carrying a navy blue Puma rucksack.
Dara was last seen wearing black trousers, a black hoodie, and black trainers.
Anyone with any info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 206 of 22 April.