Police release picture of two teenagers missing from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:40 BST
Bedfordshire Police need your help to find missing 15-year-old Aiden and 14 year-old Dara from Bedford.

Aiden is described as around 5ft 9in, of medium build and with long hair. He was last seen wearing black combat trousers, a black hoodie, black rain mac, brown Nike trainers and a blue and green baseball cap. He was also carrying a navy blue Puma rucksack.

Dara was last seen wearing black trousers, a black hoodie, and black trainers.

Anyone with any info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 206 of 22 April.

