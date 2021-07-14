Police release picture of teenager who went missing from school in Ampthill
Have you seen him?
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:27 pm
Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Ampthill.
Jake Wall, 16, was last seen in Flitwick Road, Ampthill, at around noon today (Wednesday) after leaving his school.
He is described as 5ft 11in, with short, curly brown hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing his Redborne Upper School uniform - a white shirt with black edged collar, and a black V-necked jumper.
If you have information about Jake's whereabouts, call 101, quoting reference MPC/1437/21 or report it online