Police release picture of teenager missing from Bedford since yesterday
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Michela.
The teenager was last seen at her home in Bedford yesterday (Tuesday) and police think she is still in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She is described as 5ft 6in with very long braided black hair. She is likely wearing a dark blue hoodie with a fur collar.
If you have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting 147 of 28 November.