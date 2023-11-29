News you can trust since 1845
Police release picture of teenager missing from Bedford since yesterday

Have you seen her?
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Nov 2023
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Michela.

The teenager was last seen at her home in Bedford yesterday (Tuesday) and police think she is still in the area.

She is described as 5ft 6in with very long braided black hair. She is likely wearing a dark blue hoodie with a fur collar.

If you have any info, call police on 101 or report it online quoting 147 of 28 November.

