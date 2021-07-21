Police release picture of missing woman from Bedford
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:24 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing Julie Clark, 54, from Bedford.
She is described as approximately 5ft 6in, slim, with shoulder length brown hair. Julie was last seen wearing knee-length denim shorts and a flowery blouse. She might also have red headphones with her.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and believe she might have been travelling north by train.
Anyone with information about Julie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police online or by call 101, quoting reference MPC/1493/21.