Police release picture of missing teenager last seen in Bedford

Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:26 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find 17-year-old Vincent.
He has been missing from his home in Bletchley since Friday, August 6 - and was last seen in Union Street and Ashburnham Road, Bedford on Monday (August 16).
He was wearing a blue hoodie and riding an orange mountain bike.
If you have information, call 101 quoting reference MPC/1647/21 or report it online