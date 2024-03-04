Police release picture of missing teenager from Kempston
Have you seen him?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Pawlos.
The 17-year-old is missing from Kempston and was last seen at around 11.30am on Tuesday (February 27).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pawlos is described as being around 5ft 6in, of slim build with short black hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, cream joggers, white trainers and carrying a bag.
Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 138 of 28 February.