Police release picture of missing teenager from Great Denham
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Kinga.
The 17-year-old was last seen at her home address in Great Denham on Friday (September 12). She left around 4.30pm and has not returned since.
Kinga is described as white, 5ft 2in, of slim build with dark burgundy red hair. She also has a nose piercing and a lower lip ring.
It is believed she was wearing blue pyjamas with pink trainers and a black puffa jacket at the time she disappeared.
If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting MPC/1451/25