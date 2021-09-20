Police release picture of missing teenager from Bedford
Have you seen him?
Monday, 20th September 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 1:22 pm
Police are appealing for your help in finding a missing 17-year old boy from Bedford.
Igor was last seen on Sunday, September 12.
He is described as medium build, with brown eyes, short black hair curly hair and a moustache.
Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts should call 101 or report it online quoting reference number MPC/2029/21.