Police release picture of missing teenager from Bedford

Have you seen him?

By Clare Turner
Monday, 20th September 2021, 1:21 pm
Police are appealing for your help in finding a missing 17-year old boy from Bedford.

Igor was last seen on Sunday, September 12.

He is described as medium build, with brown eyes, short black hair curly hair and a moustache.

Missing Igor

Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts should call 101 or report it online quoting reference number MPC/2029/21.