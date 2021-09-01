Police release picture of missing teenager from Bedford
Have you seen her?
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Tia Huggins.
The 16-year-old was last seen in Bedford yesterday (Tuesday), and officers are concerned for her welfare.
Tia is described as 5ft 4in, with dyed hair and clip-on ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black bodysuit, blouse and blue pumps.
Anyone who recognises Tia, or has any information, should call 101 or report it online quoting the reference 393 of 31 August.